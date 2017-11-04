K-State get exciting OT win at Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas – Redshirt freshman Skylar Thompson ‘s 8-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Byron Pringle in overtime proved to be the difference, as Kansas State rallied from a late eight-point deficit to defeat Texas Tech, 42-35, on Saturday afternoon before 47,631 fans at Jones AT&T Stadium.

Trailing 35-27 with 3:40 remaining, Thompson put together a 5-play, 80-yard drive that was capped by a 1-yard quarterback sneak on second-and-goal with just 42 seconds left. Thompson then tied the game at 35-all on a pass to wideout Dalton Schoen on the two-point conversion.

The overtime victory, just the third in school history, was the first-ever on the road.

HOW IT HAPPENED

It was a back-and-forth affair as the game saw five lead changes and free football for the first time in the series history.

Lou Groza Award semifinalist Matthew McCrane got the Wildcats scoring started on the opening possession, connecting on a 45-yard field goal that capped off an 11-play, 51-yard drive for an early 3-0 lead.

Starting from their own two-yard line, the Wildcats took their third offensive possession 98 yards on seven plays to expand their lead to 10-0. The drive was propelled by a momentous 42-yard rush by running back Justin Silmon , and a third down conversion to wideout Isaiah Zuber on third and 11. The drive was capped off by an 11-yard rush by Dalvin Warmack , his third touchdown of the season, and first since scoring against Charlotte on September 9.

After allowing Texas Tech to get on the scoreboard, K-State responded with a score of its own, this time through the air. Sophomore quarterback Alex Delton moved the Wildcats down the field with urgency, completing all three of his passes for 58 yards, including a 19-yard strike to Byron Pringle to finish the drive. The offense moved with efficiency throughout the first half, converting on each of their two trips to the red zone, and converting three-of-five on third down.

Texas Tech’s first-half scoring came on back-to-back drives late in the half, including a 75-yard touchdown pass from Nic Shimonek to Keke Coutee that cut the Wildcats’ lead down to 17-14 at the break.

Coming out of the half, the Red Raiders grabbed their first lead of the game by going back to Coutee on a 34-yard pass through the air. Coutee grabbed 12 catches for 189 yards and two touchdowns in the game, and Shimonek threw 34-of-53 for 405 yards and four touchdowns.

On the ensuing Texas Tech possession, the Wildcat defense came up with critical takeaway, as junior Duke Shelley jumped a Shimonek pass to the sideline and took it to the house for a 25-yard interception return. Shelley’s interception was the sole takeaway for the Wildcat defense, and just the second pick-six of the year ( Kendall Adams vs. Charlotte).

Trailing 35-27 late in the fourth quarter, the Wildcat defense and special teams held the Red Raiders to a missed field goal with 3:40 to play. The offense led by Thompson, who stepped in for Delton in the second half, led the Wildcats down the field behind the strength of a 54-yard strike to Schoen.

With under a minute left in the red zone, and Thompson under center, the Wildcats called a quarterback sneak from one-yard out to bring the score within two. Needing a two-point conversion, trailing 35-33, Thompson looked right to Schoen who converted from two-yards out. It marked the second overtime outing of the season.

With the opening possession in overtime, Thompson picked up where he left off in regulation, connecting with Pringle on an 8-yard touchdown pass. The defense came up clutch, forcing Shimonek to overthrow his receiver on fourth down at Wildcat 4 to win.

The Wildcats accounted for 408 total yards in the game, including 263 yards through the air. Three Wildcat receivers hauled in over 50 yards receiving, as Schoen led the squad with 103 total yards.

OFFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE GAME

The K-State rushing attack was methodical early, as five Wildcats received carries in the game, including a game-long rush from Silmon that went for 42 yards. Warmack and Alex Barnes also got involved in the action, as Warmack rushed for a first-half touchdown, and Barnes eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark for his career, just the fourth player in school history to hit 1,000 career rushing yards prior to the end of his sophomore season.

The Wildcats found a big boost through the passing game, as Delton completed 13-of-20 for 167 yards and a touchdown in the first half, and Thompson added on by completing 5-of-8 for 95 yards and a touchdown.

Pringle, Schoen and Zuber all had big days receiving, as Pringle hauled in two receiving touchdowns, Schoen accumulated 103 receiving yards, and Zuber added four receptions for 65 yards.

DEFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE GAME

Shelley’s second-half interception marked the first interception of the season, and his second career interception return for a touchdown. The Shelley interception gave the Wildcat defense a much-needed break, after allowing an opening-drive touchdown in the second half.

Senior Trent Tanking led the Wildcats with 10 tackles, as he reached double-digits in tackles for the fifth time this season. Junior Reggie Walker recorded the sole sack for the Wildcats, bringing down Shimonek for a loss of three yards.

SPECIAL TEAMS STARS OF THE GAME

McCrane added a 45-yard field goal on opening drive and a 30-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to move just one field goals shy of tying Martin Gramatica’s school record of 54 career field goals made. McCrane also extended his school-record field goal percentage, as he now has connected on 53-of-61 career field goals (86.8 percent).

In the return game, Pringle eclipsed the 2,000 all-purpose yard-mark with a 41-yard kickoff return in the second quarter. Pringle returned three kicks for 96 yards in the game. Reed also had an explosive day returning kicks, taking two returns for 85 yards, including a 59-yard return.

STATS OF THE GAME

With Saturday’s win the Wildcats have won six of their last seven against Texas Tech, and evens the series to nine wins apiece for each school.

IN THEIR OWN WORDS

K-State Head Coach Bill Snyder

On the excitement of the game…

“Well, it was stressful. Say that. But I think, I don’t know, we played the overtime game and then we played the close one with Oklahoma. Two overtimes in one season, have the same kind of emotional impact I guess.”

On the play of quarterback Skylar Thompson in the fourth quarter…

“Skylar plays unlike a freshman. I mean, he plays with poise and I appreciate that a great deal. Makes some good choices. Misses an item or two but overall has played very well. Made some nice throws quite obviously. You know, they were kind of throws that you couldn’t be off six inches and the success. Played very well.”

On what the team showed him…

“Well, I think that was — to see the offense, and it goes beyond the overtime period. You know, to see the offense be down by ten points, come back, get the field goal and then comeback and get the touchdown and the two-point conversion, you know, I thought there was a lot of want-to, a lot of passion involved in that. A lot of confidence involved in it, as well. For the defense to go on the field, it was like I was just telling our players. You don’t give the ball to Texas Tech on — they have got it with 25 yards to go for a touchdown and expect to hold them out of the end zone. So that was a great effort on our defensive part, defensive players and coaches both. And obviously the special teams. Just once again, does a great job of getting great field position for our offense.”

On the two-point play…

“You know, because you only get one shot at it. Two and a half yards doesn’t count. So you’ve got to — it’s got to be absolutely the right play or you’ve got a problem. We hit two different calls made. The one we finally settled on, they actually did a pretty nice job. They for the most part had it covered, and we had to go to the third choice for the throw and obviously he made a nice throw and good catch, too.”

On the play of Dalton Schoen …

“Well, you know, you think back in games that we have played, and you know, we always talk about big plays. There were several guys that came up with some reasonably big plays today. But you know, the big one there at the end to take us down for the last touchdown before the overtime, that’s reminiscent of two or three other times during the course of the season where he had done exactly the same thing. Made substantial plays. And he did it by doing what he’s supposed to do. Obviously the throw was awfully good, and then once again, it wasn’t as throw he caught the ball and somebody tackled him 20 yards down the field. He out-ran some speed before they finally got to him. Maybe he’s faster than I give him credit for.

On the team needing this type of win…

“I think for them individually, as an individual, and then collectively as a team, I think it’s highly valuable. It’s just the idea that if you make the right type of investment, you can become successful. If you go put your money in certain funds, the tank, obviously you make a bad decision and put them in the right place, then obviously it pays off in your bank account. The same thing is true here. You know, it’s what you invest in. And if you invest your time and your effort and your spirit into the right intrinsic values, then good things come of that, and that’s why this ballgame, I think provided a more now-I-get-it-type of environment for our players; now if I do this, this is what will happen.

On the end of the game in the last two weeks…

“We did, it’s a balance, being able to finish off drives, sometimes didn’t always do that — mad on the field. But I will say this: I give Texas Tech due credit. They did a nice job keeping us guessing in regards to our running back, and just their slants and just exactly what determined where those slants were going to be. It was a little difficult for us to figure out. We had our successes. They had their’s. It was kind of a trade off in the running game. I thought in the passing game, for the most part with the exception of allowing — we allowed some pressure — we batted down some balls that translated into first downs that we had to go back and punt would have kept drives alive very much. We have a system about how to defeat that, how to not let that happen. So we certainly made some mistakes, as well. But didn’t totally finish each of the drives that we wanted to. But nobody’s perfect. We certainly weren’t but I thought they certainly held their own during the first half.

On the injury to Alex Delton …

“I mean, how did he — physically? Well, because at the time he was — and Alex is one of those guys, a very competitive young guy. He was all right. You know, when you’re testing for concussions or potential harm, damage, it’s not about whether you feel right or not. It’s about all the tests that we have that you go through. I’m not a doctor, so I certainly can’t make any speculation on that. We have great doctors, absolutely great. We’re going to abide by anything that they tell us. They thought he was okay then, and you know, later on, then he started to get some dizziness or just some uncertainty and consequently we held him out because of that.

On the play of the defense…

“Well, what I was most proud of was — I said this a minute ago. What I was most proud of defensively is when we went into the overtime period. Actually, two particular times. We scored and I think that’s the one you’re allowing to, and then we held them. We had some good fortune. We had a couple dropped passes during that period of time, but we did get the ball back and allow the offense to drive the distance. I was really proud, as I said, going in, put Texas Tech on the 25-yard line with first down, you know, most people are going to have a lot of trouble nine out of ten times.

On Thompson’s slow start…

“You know, what happens is you get — two things have taken place. One is their offense is moving the ball. We got some holes but we didn’t get a lot of three-and-outs. So they are moving the ball and that takes time. They had moved their offense, wisely so. I think the Kliff does an amazing job and I think he really has done quite well in trying to balance their offense. I think I said this in one of the press conferences before; trying to balance their offense so they are not all pass like they have been in the past. Now they are going to try to balance it up with the run and the pass. We’re both teams that eat up the clock and consequently, we go three-and-out, and then they eat up a lot of time. They have the ball first, they eat up a lot of clock and then we’re three-and-out and then they eat up a lot of clock. So we only have the ball for three snaps and we’re almost through the entire third quarter. If you get the three-and-outs with your offense, those things happen. Then you’ve got all the things that you want to have happen offensively, don’t, particularly against a team like this that now can possess the ball over an extended period of time. I think that’s the way it played out.

On positives of getting the ball first in overtime…

“Having the football first, yeah, if you score. But the problem even with that is, if you have to kick a field goal, they know what they have to have. Whatever you do, if you have it first, they at least know what they have to have. If you’ve got the football first, you don’t know what you have to have, so you’re trying to get the touchdown as best you can. Now, that’s seven points. But then the question becomes: Since we had it first, then they can score and go for two points. Do we do for a two-point conversion or a one-point conversion. Those are questions that are very hard to answer when there really isn’t an answer. There’s not an advantage of being able to take the ball first, I don’t think.

On how much Thompson benefited from playing last week…

“Well, I’d like to think it does. I think all the experience that you gain on the field in front of a crowd, etc., is beneficial to you. But you go back to last to week, and he played every bit as well, if maybe not a little bit better perhaps. But played basically the same I guess in both, and that was without any experience whatsoever. So did it benefit him? I’d like to think it does. But in reality, he’s still the same guy.”

On your emotions after the come-from-behind victory…

“Well, you know, everybody’s getting into my emotions. I’m not a big, emotional guy. We’re just about trying to get things the right way and do it the right way, etc. I’m sure with our players, the important thing is our youngsters proved that they could do that. And it wasn’t just offense scoring a touchdown. It wasn’t just the defense holding them on the last couple drives. It was a collective effort. We got big runs out of our special teams again that gave us great scoring position. I mean, all — it was a team victory and that was an important thing. And when everybody is playing well together, doing what they are supposed to be doing, together, all three phases, then comebacks should happen. You should be able to come back from a ballgame late.”

Wide Receiver Byron Pringle

On keeping your composure down 11 points…

“We know it’s 60 minutes. So I just know the time window. I’m just ready to compete. 60 minutes, it’s not a half.

On how much you need the win…

“Oh, we need that win because we had our back against the wall right now. Like a lot of people doubted us. We still keep fighting. Never give up.

On if this was a breakthrough win…

“Only God knows, man. Only God knows. But I’m going to play my heart out, try on every snap, that’s my goal.

On his touchdown in overtime…

“I knew I had to cross his face by any means, so that’s the only thing I try to do in scout — he put it in a position where I — it was either me or nobody get it.

On Schoen’s two-point conversion…

“Oh, yeah, the two-point conversion play, we were going to play — like this week — inaudible — and I told him, make sure — inaudible — he called overtime — I mean, two-point conversion.

On how you would rate Schoen’s catch…

“I would rate it a hundred out of a zero to ten scale.

On his confidence in quarterback Skylar Thompson …

“We always have confidence in Skylar. He came in around the same time as me and I seen his eyes, his work, his ability, so we always have confidence in Skylar.

On what Thompson said to him in the fourth quarter…

“Let’s go, let’s go, we’ve got to get it no matter, by any means.

On what this win does going forward…

“We are playing together more and more together every time we win. So I think this brings us even more closer, like holding each other accountable.

On his emotions on the incomplete pass by Texas Tech in overtime…

“Oh, I was happy. I was happy because I got old teammates on the other side of that field. I was very happy. I knew that my team, how much hard work we put in and we wanted the W.

On what this win does for momentum…

“Yes, sir. All wins can build momentum no matter what. We’ve just got to come back on Monday ready to get the ball started for West Virginia.

Running back Dalvin Warmack

On the win…

“We needed it big. We’re fighting to make a Bowl game right now, so that was a huge win for us, especially to come back the way we did and keep fighting.”

On the play of Skylar Thompson in the fourth quarter…

“That kid is just a natural. Most kids in that situation, being only 19 years old, would feel a lot of pressure on their shoulders and stuff. But he just comes in there so calm and just executes.”

On keeping composure in the fourth quarter…

“We were just giving each other pep talks and believing in himself ourselves and each other and just staying into the game.”

On what the team was saying…

“Just if you guys get a stop, we’ll put up six or vice versa.”

On if he knew he was going to be more part of the game plan today…

“Somewhat. I had a good week of practice. So you know, I knew the opportunity may have been there.”

On his touchdown…

“You know, I just pressed front side. I saw that backer run over, play side, and so I just cut it back and Winston made a great block.”

On Schoen’s two-point conversion…

“I wasn’t out there. Alex was in at that time. Dalton’s shown he’s just phenomenal. The guy is for sure handed — anything you throw his way, he’s more than likely going to catch it.”

On what kind of momentum this win gives the team…

“It’s big. Brogan Barry said earlier in the week this is a snowball effect, so we just have to keep getting that snowball bigger and bigger. This is huge for our confidence.

On how you view Skylar Thompson and if you view him as the third-string quarterback…

“Not at all. I mean, the way he practices and prepares and things like that, you know, every week you would think he’s starting. We definitely don’t and especially with his ability and his composure and how he leads, not at all.”

On what the team showed today…

“Just that, you know, we’ll fight. No matter what the score is or how much we’re down. We’re a scrappy team and we’re just going to keep coming at you.”

On having flashbacks to the overtime game against Texas…

“It was kind of a sort of the same feeling. It was like, man, we’ve been in this situation once and it didn’t go our way but the defense did a great job of holding them and offense getting in there for seven.”

On how you were able to come through today after so many close losses this season…

“I think just knowing that, you know, we need to win — wanting to win and needing to win in order to make a Bowl game, that definitely helps everybody get into it. The whole sideline was into the game and everyone was just feeding off of that.

Texas Tech Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury

On the decision to run out the clock at the end of regulation…

Yeah, you know, 42 seconds left and only one timeout and really wer not feeling confident in our kicking game at all. After talking to our special teams coach and where we were at going that way, we did not feel like even an attempt. There was more negative that could have happened.

“We felt like with, like I said, with only one timeout and the way we had been kicking the ball, let’s get to overtime and have our senior quarterback go against theirs and try to win it there.”

On the play prior to the missed field goal in the fourth quarter…

“I just thought we had something. I have got to watch the film to see if we did or not. He did not feel comfortable with it, so he tried to get what he could get and we did not make the kick.”

On the last play of the game…

“You know, we kind of had a rub route type deal trying to go to Cantrell and I do not know if it was open or not. I have got to watch the film and see. It looked like it had a chance but he did not feel comfortable with it so he got tucked up in there. Knowing the situation, knowing if we make that kick it is over, but I will have to watch it and see.”

On having place-kicker Clayton Hatfield back on the field to kick…

“He kicked well as far as the extra points go. You would like to have that one back. But that is the game. We just have not made those kicks this year.”

On the pressure to qualify for a bowl game bid…

“That was a great opportunity there [today]. We feel like these next three [games], we could win them all or lose them all. I think that is kind of where the league is at. There is a lot of parity, a lot of good teams. We have just got to get back up and play our best football these last three.”

On the lack of penalties on pivotal plays…

“There were a couple tough ones down there where those guys were battling for it. But it did not come down to that. We had plenty of opportunities to close that game out and find a way to win and we did not get it done.”

On calling two timeouts before the the Kansas State two-point conversion…

“We wanted to make sure we got our right guys in there. It is a big play if we stop and we win and make sure we maximize what we had on that particular play, and they executed it well and made a great throw and a good catch, so you have to give them credit.”

On the confidence of the players in the playcalls…

“Yeah, you know, I felt like called the game to win. We just did not win it. And you have got to give them a lot of credit. They hit some big plays. Down 11, come back and do what they have to do to win the game and overtime, made some nice play calls. The young quarterback played well and executed well and had some big-time throws. Got to give them a lot of credit.”

On losing to Kansas State in close games…

“You know, they are all tough. They are all tough. This is tough. You know, being at home, in front of your fans, you want to give them a victory. We did not get it done.”

On feeling after the last few games…

“Yeah, I am frustrated that we were not able to close that out. That is a good group that we have of players. They are on the fringe of being pretty good but we have not finished things off. I know they are frustrated. It is a good group of seniors, and you would like them to finish their careers with some success, and so that is where the frustration lies.”

On the pressure of a four-game losing streak…

“You just try and control what you can control, and that is waking up tomorrow and trying to get the best game plan offensively, defensively and special teams-wise for Baylor. Look at it any other way will get new trouble. We are just going to focus on that and try to put the best game plan together we can for next weekend.”

On the teams decision making…

“You cannot make that throw. Obviously, the guy [ Duke Shelley ] sat on it and just got to find a way to not make it. I don not have any answers or, you know, other coaching points, other than that, we cannot throw a pick-six in that situation. Just throw it away, it is first down and it is play the next play.”

On the kicking situation…

“Like I said, I watch him practice and see a lot of makes, and has not carried over. So we will keep working at it. You would like to score touchdowns there, but in that situation, you have a big drive, five-minute drive, and you know, you would like to seal the game and you are not able to get it done. We have got to find an answer.”

On Jordan Brooks’ availability…

“He had an illness. Yeah, got sick last night. So we did not have him available today.”

Defensive Lineman Eli Howard

On adjusting to a new quarterback…

“They did not really change their scheme up too much for No. 10 [ Skylar Thompson ]. We really just tried to keep our play from the first half and just keep getting after him and whatnot. But like I said, they did not change their scheme a whole lot for the quarterback change, so we did not really change how we played him.”

On getting to the quarterback…

“I think we have to do a better job of getting back there and making him feel uncomfortable. He is probably a little rattled third quarter because he just came in and was not really warmed up or readying to.”

On the missed field goal in the fourth quarter…

“Yes, sir, but we are defense. We expect quick turnaround, sudden change and we have got to handle adversity better, even after the score, I think we could have stopped them on two-point conversion.”

“We even had a chance in overtime. I am not going to say that the missed field goal affected us too much, because we have still got to come to play no matter what.”

On the mood in the locker room…

“The mood? You know, tired of losing. We have lost about four in a row now but we have got to execute better. Kind of down on it right now but tomorrow we are going to get ready to go for Baylor and we have just got to keep pushing, keep everyone’s heads-up and whatnot. We have got to execute better as a team and as players.”

Wide Receiver Keke Coutee

On the defense coming out first in overtime…

“Yeah, most definitely. We felt like we had some, but with the mission but we were not too down about that. We were confident in our defense. But you know, but that score when they went down — we knew it was our job to score once we went back out, so we were not too down about that.”

What is the mood in the locker room…

” Guys were just hurt, you know, devastated. That was a tough one that. Was one we should have got so that one really hurt but we are going to flush that tomorrow and ready to practice tomorrow.”

On two straight loses to K-State….

“I would say most definitely. The win is right there. You feel like you have it won but then it has just taken from you. So those hurt the most. But just have to flush them very quickly.”

On losing leads late in the game…

“I would say, you know, just not being consistent. We have to make routine plays. At the end of the game we came back and took the lead third, fourth quarter. Just have to keep making routine plays and just maintain.”

On the big game…

“We knew these guys beat Iowa State and teams before that, they were playing three double cover or dropping eight guys in the coverage. But we knew what those guys were going to be, they were going to be cover four or cover one. We were able to run by those guys today and make some big plays.”

SEASON RECORD UPDATE

K-State 5-4 (3-3 Big 12)

Texas Tech 4-5 (1-5 Big 12)

WHAT’S NEXT

Next up, the Wildcats will return home to Bill Snyder Family Stadium to host the West Virginia Mountaineers on November 11th at 2:30 p.m. for Fort Riley Day. The game will air on ABC and will commemorate K-State’s partnership with Fort Riley.