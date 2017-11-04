Arson fire under investigation at abandoned Kansas mill

RENO COUNTY — Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire in Reno County.

Just before 3 p.m. Friday, Hutchinson Fire crews responded to 18 South Lorraine for a structure fire.

Initial arriving units reported a working fire in a 6-story abandoned mill. Early reports by neighbors confirmed children seen in the windows of the structure and seen running from the scene.

Fire crews quickly located and contained the fire to the area of origin. Origin of the fire was confirmed to be old tires on the second floor of the structure. Hutchinson fire crews completed a primary and secondary search of the structure due to information of children inside the structure. No children were located.

Hutchinson fire investigators have now ruled the fire as arson. Investigators found tires located on the second floor of the structure with flammable liquids. These flammable liquids were located inside the structure that aided in the cause of the fire.

The incident was reported to 911 by an alert neighbor. Officials are working with the Hutchinson Police department in the investigation.

If you have any information that can assist the Hutchinson Fire department or Police department.