Sedgwick man facing additional charges after authorities recover another UTV stolen from Salina

Undersheriff Brent Melander said the Sheriff’s Office worked with the Sedgwick Police to obtain a search warrant for Devine’s residence, located in the 2000 block of South Commercial in Sedgwick.
Authorities found a 2017 Polaris RZR XP Turbo that was stolen from Straub, 3637 South Ninth, sometime before 6 a.m. on Aug. 5. It was valued at over $27,000.
Melander said Devine is facing additional felony theft and damage to property charges.
— Reported on Nov. 2Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said that the suspect cut a cable that was used to secure the 2017 Polaris General shortly after 6:40 a.m. on Nov. 2.
Cutting the cable set off an alarm and a deputy was dispatched to the business. Sheriff Soldan said that dispatch received a report of a vehicle driving in the area without lights while the deputy was responding to the call.
The deputy located the suspect, driving the stolen UTV, near the intersection of Kansas Highway 4 and Ohio. The suspect took off, taking the deputy South on Holmes before going off-road near Salemsburg Road.
Sheriff Soldan said that the suspect ditched the UTV after driving into a ravine. A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper arrived on scene moments later, using a K-9 to locate the hiding suspect.
Derek Devine, 36, was arrested.
The UTV was valued at $26,000 and sustained damage to the front and undercarriage.
During the investigation, authorities learned that Devine visited the business Wednesday and was seen driving a white four-door dually towing a 30-foot gooseneck trailer.
