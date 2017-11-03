Sedgwick man facing additional charges after authorities recover another UTV stolen from Salina

An investigation into Derek Devine, a 36-year-old Sedgwick man who led a Saline County Sheriff’s Deputy on a brief pursuit in a stolen utility task vehicle, uncovered another stolen UTV that was reported missing from Straub International in early August.

Undersheriff Brent Melander said the Sheriff’s Office worked with the Sedgwick Police to obtain a search warrant for Devine’s residence, located in the 2000 block of South Commercial in Sedgwick.

Authorities found a 2017 Polaris RZR XP Turbo that was stolen from Straub, 3637 South Ninth, sometime before 6 a.m. on Aug. 5. It was valued at over $27,000.

Melander said Devine is facing additional felony theft and damage to property charges.

— Reported on Nov. 2

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said that the suspect cut a cable that was used to secure the 2017 Polaris General shortly after 6:40 a.m. on Nov. 2.

Cutting the cable set off an alarm and a deputy was dispatched to the business. Sheriff Soldan said that dispatch received a report of a vehicle driving in the area without lights while the deputy was responding to the call.

The deputy located the suspect, driving the stolen UTV, near the intersection of Kansas Highway 4 and Ohio. The suspect took off, taking the deputy South on Holmes before going off-road near Salemsburg Road.

Sheriff Soldan said that the suspect ditched the UTV after driving into a ravine. A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper arrived on scene moments later, using a K-9 to locate the hiding suspect.

Derek Devine, 36, was arrested.

The UTV was valued at $26,000 and sustained damage to the front and undercarriage.

During the investigation, authorities learned that Devine visited the business Wednesday and was seen driving a white four-door dually towing a 30-foot gooseneck trailer.