Police investigate rumors of planned violence in Manhattan

RILEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating social media rumors of planned shooting in Manhattan’s Aggieville.

On Thursday night, Riley County Police responded to the rumors. “Our 911 call center and K-State’s are getting back to back calls with third party information about a planned “shooting in the Ville” this weekend. At this point, nothing credible has been found.

The RCPD said all information they received is third party. They received the first report on social media Wednesday. Officers have filed a report and are investigating the statement but “there in nothing credible at this time,” according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Riley County Police.