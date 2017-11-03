The Salina Post

Kansas man, son critically burned in garage fire

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Two people suffered serious burns in an accident Thursday evening.

Fire crews responded to the fire at a home in the 600 Block of North Terrace in Wichita, according to Lt. Jose Ocadiz.

A 50-year old Kansas man and his son were working in a garage changing out a fuel pump on a vehicle when they dropped the fuel tank

Fuel spilled on a halogen light nearby and the heat from the light started a flash fire. Both were transported for treatment of serious burns.

In addition to the injuries the fire caused over $20,000 damage to the garage and vehicle.

Fire officials did not release the names of the victims.

  1. Too bad car repairs are so ridiculously expensive
    People just trying to get by & save some money
    Hope they heal quick

