Kansas man, son critically burned in garage fire

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Two people suffered serious burns in an accident Thursday evening.

Fire crews responded to the fire at a home in the 600 Block of North Terrace in Wichita, according to Lt. Jose Ocadiz.

A 50-year old Kansas man and his son were working in a garage changing out a fuel pump on a vehicle when they dropped the fuel tank

Fuel spilled on a halogen light nearby and the heat from the light started a flash fire. Both were transported for treatment of serious burns.

In addition to the injuries the fire caused over $20,000 damage to the garage and vehicle.

Fire officials did not release the names of the victims.