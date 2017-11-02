Woman injured in accident at Ohio and Republic

First responders were sent to the intersection of Ohio and Republic at approximately 2:30 p.m. Wednesday for a two-vehicle, injury accident that sent a Salina woman to the hospital.
Capt. Paul Forrester said that 55-year-old Joseph Rubino, of Salina, was waiting at the eastbound traffic light in a 2006 GMC Envoy. According to the accident report, Rubino entered the intersection before the light turned green, striking a 2007 Ford Explorer driven by 53-year-old Margaret Gerhardt.
Gerhardt’s sport utility vehicle was pushed into the traffic light pole on the northeast corner of the intersection. It sustained heavy damage to the front and driver’s side- the airbag also deployed.
Emergency medical services transported Gerhardt to Salina Regional. Capt. Forrester said she had injuries to her left arm and neck.
Rubino was cited for failure to stop at a light.
Both individuals involved were wearing seatbelts, according to the accident report.
Comments
Robin says
I just want to say a huge thank you to the Citizens and Good Samaritans that pulled me from the vehicle and stayed with me until the EMS got there and took me to the hospital. Wayne the gentleman that let me lean up against his legs, the Blonde lady and the lady in black that got my phone and purse out of the car for me and stayed until the end. . I am forever grateful to you all. Thank you Pat and Shawn and the Police officers. Thank you to the Emergency staff that was so caring and friendly. I have a road to recovery, but I am alive thanks to so many who were my Guardian Angels that day.
Sincerely
Margaret Gerhardt (Robin)