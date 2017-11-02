Woman injured in accident at Ohio and Republic

First responders were sent to the intersection of Ohio and Republic at approximately 2:30 p.m. Wednesday for a two-vehicle, injury accident that sent a Salina woman to the hospital.

Capt. Paul Forrester said that 55-year-old Joseph Rubino, of Salina, was waiting at the eastbound traffic light in a 2006 GMC Envoy. According to the accident report, Rubino entered the intersection before the light turned green, striking a 2007 Ford Explorer driven by 53-year-old Margaret Gerhardt.

Gerhardt’s sport utility vehicle was pushed into the traffic light pole on the northeast corner of the intersection. It sustained heavy damage to the front and driver’s side- the airbag also deployed.

Emergency medical services transported Gerhardt to Salina Regional. Capt. Forrester said she had injuries to her left arm and neck.

Rubino was cited for failure to stop at a light.

Both individuals involved were wearing seatbelts, according to the accident report.