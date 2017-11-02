The Salina Post

Watch Replay: Groundbreaking for Eisenhower memorial includes Abilene students

Two Abilene High School students sang America the Beautiful.

WASHINGTON  — After years of public controversy and debate, work is finally beginning on a massive memorial to President Dwight Eisenhower.

Watch a replay of the  groundbreaking ceremony here 

The ceremony marks the start of the project, plagued for years by a bitter fight over the memorial’s design and aesthetics.

Famed architect Frank Gehry was commissioned to design the memorial, but Gehry’s original plan was strongly opposed by three of Eisenhower’s grandchildren. Eventually, after Gehry made changes to his proposal, the Eisenhower family announced their support last year, enabling the project to go forward.

Senator Roberts stands next to Ike’s grandson David Eisenhower during the official ground breaking

Gehry’s vision would transform a four-acre space on Independence Avenue in front of the Lyndon B. Johnson Department of Education Building.

A large crowd including Governor Sam Brownback attending Thursday morning’s ceremony

Organizers still hope to have the Eisenhower memorial ready by June 2019, the month that includes the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

