Sedgwick man flees from deputy after stealing UTV from Salina business

A Sedgwick man took law enforcement on a brief chase after stealing utility task vehicle from Straub International, 3637 S. Ninth, this morning.
Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said that the suspect cut a cable that was used to secure the 2017 Polaris General shortly after 6:40 a.m. Thursday morning.
Cutting the cable set off an alarm and a deputy was dispatched to the business. Sheriff Soldan said that dispatch received a report of a vehicle driving in the area without lights while the deputy was responding to the call.
The deputy located the suspect, driving the stolen UTV, near the intersection of Kansas Highway 4 and Ohio. The suspect took off, taking the deputy South on Holmes before going off-road near Salemsburg Road.
Sheriff Soldan said that the suspect ditched the UTV after driving into a ravine. A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper arrived on scene moments later, using a K-9 to locate the hiding suspect.
Derek Devine, 36, was arrested.
The UTV was valued at $26,000 and sustained damage to the front and undercarriage.
During the investigation, authorities learned that Devine visited the business Wednesday and was seen driving a white four-door dually towing a 30-foot gooseneck trailer.
Sheriff Soldan said that deputies are still attempting to locate the vehicle and if anyone sees a truck matching that description, they should call the Saline County Sheriff’s Office.
