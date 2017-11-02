The Salina Post

Salina Dental Arts ‘Candy Buy Back’

Salina Dental Arts will host their 10th Annual “Candy Buy Back” this evening. The event will run from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at their office, located at 1829 South Ohio.

Trick-or-treaters can bring candy and exchange it for cash, receiving $2 for every pound donated. Salina Dental Arts will also donate $1 for each pound to the school of the donator’s choice.

According to Karlie Miller, all the candy collected will be donated to soldiers and first responders through “Operation Gratitude.” There will also be games, a bounce house, crafts and a prize for the person who donates the most candy.

