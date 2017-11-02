Kansas State talks Texas Tech, work to become bowl eligible

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head coach Bill Snyder and select players met with members of the media Tuesday at the Vanier Family Football Complex prior to K-State’s contest at Texas Tech this Saturday, an 11 a.m., contest inside Jones AT&T Stadium that will be shown nationally on FS1. Selected comments from Snyder’s press conference (archived here) are posted below, along with a collection of comments from players.

K-State Football Weekly Press Conference Quotes

Head Coach Bill Snyder

On what he told the team following the Kansas game…

“Most of the conversation and dialogue was about what we need to do to become a better football team, as well as the pluses and the minuses from the game, which is consistent to every week. We spent some time on that, then we spent some time on the upcoming opponent, Texas Tech. Mondays are far different than what they normally have been. That is due because of the time element and how much time we are afforded by the NCAA.”

On mentioning to the team the possibility of going to a bowl game…

“I have mentioned it. I know it is on their mind and I know their aspirations to do some of the things they were excited about earlier in the season do not exist now. A bowl game is certainly a reward for some people and the program. They understand that. They want to go to a bowl game and they understand what they have to do in order to make that happen.”

On Texas Tech quarterback Nic Shimonek…

“For a young quarterback, he has a good deal of poise about him and seems to have a very good understanding about what they do at Texas Tech. He throws the ball well and he can run it if he has to. He is not the fastest youngster in the world, but he can currently run the ball and bring it down and scramble. They throw the ball around an awful lot. He throws it enough in practice and in games. He has an exceptional amount of experience as it relates to quarterbacks in the nationwide scope regards to how much they throw the football.”

On blitzing a team like Texas Tech…

“It is hard against anybody no matter who you line up and play against. It is always difficult against Texas Tech because they get the ball out of the quarterback’s hands as soon as they possibly can. That is where the coverage comes into place. If you have receivers covered well, then they have to hold the ball a little longer and you can get more pressure on the quarterback.”

On the play of defensive end Tanner Wood…

“I think Tanner has played well all season. He is just a young guy who works extremely hard. He cares, and he is a guy who wants to do it right. He is a good teammate. When you go to the practice field, you know that he is going to make the effort to become a better player on that given day. It is just a natural growth that comes to players who have that kind of a growth and that kind of an attitude.”

On his most memorable Halloween costume…

“I was so well prepared to answer that because I knew it was coming. The only one that I can remember was having a bandana and a cowboy hat when I was little toot. We couldn’t afford costumes, so my uncle had a cowboy hat that he gave me. I do not know where I got the bandana. So, I would go door to door with a sack and my bandana and I was a cowboy.”

On the success of the running game the past two weeks…

“I think the young guys up front are blocking well for a good portion of the time. The quarterback has been able to run the ball well, and the running backs have done a decent job as well. The better we execute things and the better we can throw the ball, probably the better we will run the ball. We didn’t two games against (against TCU). Against Oklahoma we were able to throw a couple of deep balls, which assisted our running game. Last week we didn’t throw a great deal, but the percentage was high. The fact that you put Alex Delton on the field or Skylar Thompson, there is the threat that they can throw the ball. Then people have to defend both the run and the pass, so that gives us a better chance to run it.”

On the recent play of Alex Barnes…

“First and foremost, he’s pretty adept to follow his blocks – he goes where the holes are, so to speak. He normally is an aggressive runner. I don’t know if it was this past week, but he can run hard. He’s not the fastest guy in the world, but he has enough speed to get to the second and third level. He has some physicality to him and he has decent size for a running back. It takes more than an arm tackle to get him to the ground. But nobody is going to get 100 yards if you’re not blocking somebody, so that’s a big asset.”

Sophomore Wide Receiver Dalton Schoen

On making a bowl game…

“We know every game left on our schedule is a winnable game. We have been in very close games with good teams so far. We lost three games by seven points, so they were all just right there in our hands. At the end of the day, we know that if we go out there and execute and finish games, we know we can win the games left on our schedule.”

On executing in the end zone…

“We would like to execute better, especially when we get down in the red zone. We would love to get a touchdown rather than three points. That would be a huge thing for our team and our offense. We definitely need to tighten that up.”

On the running game…

“We have been working to get a balance in our offense. We have struggled with that a little bit. We have been doing a good job getting good numbers in the running game. Overall, we have been able to do things here and there that have been good to see.”

On Texas Tech’s defense…

“Like a lot of teams in the Big 12, they try to switch things up. They try to play physical and hands on. It is just doing that right stuff and executing. We have to know what we are going against because we cannot call the plays in the wrong coverages.”

Senior Linebacker Jayd Kirby

On Texas Tech’s offensive tempo…

“I think this will be the fastest we have seen all year. They do pick it up and go fast. We are going to have to handle it and get our job done.”

On the team’s blitz defense against Kansas…

“We definitely did a good job of getting to them and getting them on the ground. The defensive ends and tackles played well. They opened up some creases for us to fly in there without being touched and get a few hits on them.”

On the challenge Texas Tech quarterback Nic Shimonek presents…

“It makes it harder when the quarterback gets it out of his hands quick. At the end of the day, you have to keep playing and whenever you get a shot to wrap him up or get a sack, you have to take advantage of it and do it.”

On giving up big plays…

“It just seems that the five or six big plays that we give up have been biting us. We need to get it taken care of. It is really frustrating when we start giving up a few big plays here and there and it turns the game around.”

Senior Place Kicker Matthew McCrane

On special teams…

“Special teams won the game for us. If it was not for D.J. (Reed’s) returns, we might have lost the game. I think that is the credit to our coach, Sean Snyder. He put time and effort into that. I think that shows how good our special teams are. We have had some trouble on a few returns in the past that have not made it all the way, and we finally got one to go to the house. We are proud of D.J. for that, and he deserved all the congrats he got.”

On the amount of ranked teams in the Big 12…

“I think that shows how tough the Big 12 is. It seems that mainstream media does not put a lot of attention on the Big 12, and this year has shown that we have a lot of top teams. That makes every game important for us. This weekend, especially, I think is a must win for us if we want to be bowl eligible.”

On a bowl game…

“We are a top program. I have been so outspoken on that because that is our goal. With the way that season has been going, it has been tough to hear that we may not make a bowl. I think we have a shot and we have to start with a win on Saturday.”

Senior Punter Nick Walsh

On getting back on the winning track…

“It felt good, especially for us Kansas guys to go out there and get a win. It was good to have something to give us a boost and get going this week. These next four games are going to be really important, especially the one this Saturday. We needed that win to get us on the right track, even though it was not perfect by any means.”

On bowl eligibility…

“Especially for me, four games and a bowl game and then that is it. We are focused on taking it one game at a time right now. At least for me, and I know a lot of these guys, hopefully all of them are looking to win out and finish this season 9-4 with another bowl win.”

On the play of the special teams…

“I think the special teams unit did a really good job and have all year. Matt (McCrane) was clutch; he hit a field goal late to make it a two-possession game. D.J. (Reed) had a huge game, but none of that happens without big blocks. None of my success punting comes from just me, it is those other guys out there too. My long snapper, Drew (Scott), has always been a great long snapper. It was just a team effort all around, and we put a pretty good performance out on the field.”