Kansas school district mourns death of teacher in I-70 crash

GEARY COUNTY — Students and staff at USD 475 are mourning the death of a teacher in a Wednesday morning car accident.

The Junction City Police Department reported a 2007 Mini Cooper driven by Jacey Cantrell, 23, Wamego, was westbound on Interstate 70 just west of the Washington Street exit.

The vehicle crossed the center median. An eastbound 2014 Dodge Ram pickup driven by Joel Larbaeza, 31, Junction City, struck the Mini Cooper.

The impact caused the smaller vehicle to roll.

Cantrell was entrapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated by the Junction City Fire Department. She was transported to Geary Community Hospital where she was pronounced deceased a short time later

Larbaeza was not injured.

Cantrell was a fourth-grade teacher at Eisenhower Elementary School in Junction City.

She was in her first year of employment with the school district after graduating from Emporia State, according to USD 475. She was a graduate of Canton-Galva High School.

Counselors are responding to that school to provide assistance where necessary the remainder of this week. Cantrell was on her way to work when the accident occurred.