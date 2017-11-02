FBI investigating racist graffiti near KSU campus as hate crime

RILEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities continue their investigation of racist graffiti in Manhattan.

Just before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Riley County Police Department received a report of a vehicle defaced with graffiti in the 2200 block of Claflin Road in Manhattan, just a few blocks south of the Kansas State University campus.

Officers have since filed a report for criminal threat. Officers listed Dauntarius Williams, 21, of Manhattan as the victim. The case is being investigated as a hate crime.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is now the lead agency on the case. The Riley County Police Department will continue to assist the FBI in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCPD, the FBI or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.