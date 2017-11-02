The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Car found burning at Coronado Heights

by 3 Comments

Authorities are looking for the owner of a white Ford Fiesta that was found burning at Coronado Heights early this morning.

A sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to the park shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday morning for a possible grass fire-  they found a burning car in the ditch. Sheriff Roger Soldan said that investigators believe the fire was caused by the car sliding into the ditch, not arson.

Authorities were unable to locate any occupants and fire destroyed the vehicle identification number , license plate and any documentation that may have helped them locate its owner.

The case is still under investigation.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Comments

  2. There is a vin that is engraved on a frame bar under the hood. Have to keep looking trust me you will find it

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *