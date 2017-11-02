Car found burning at Coronado Heights

Authorities are looking for the owner of a white Ford Fiesta that was found burning at Coronado Heights early this morning.
A sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to the park shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday morning for a possible grass fire- they found a burning car in the ditch. Sheriff Roger Soldan said that investigators believe the fire was caused by the car sliding into the ditch, not arson.
Authorities were unable to locate any occupants and fire destroyed the vehicle identification number , license plate and any documentation that may have helped them locate its owner.
The case is still under investigation.
Comments
Lookatthetruth says
If all traces were damage, maybe stolen?
Ticia A Malcuit says
There is a vin that is engraved on a frame bar under the hood. Have to keep looking trust me you will find it
Stan Smith says
Ain’t nobody going to come forward to own up for a FIESTA!!