Car found burning at Coronado Heights

Authorities are looking for the owner of a white Ford Fiesta that was found burning at Coronado Heights early this morning.

A sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to the park shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday morning for a possible grass fire- they found a burning car in the ditch. Sheriff Roger Soldan said that investigators believe the fire was caused by the car sliding into the ditch, not arson.

Authorities were unable to locate any occupants and fire destroyed the vehicle identification number , license plate and any documentation that may have helped them locate its owner.

The case is still under investigation.