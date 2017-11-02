2 Kansas soldiers jailed for alleged kidnapping, rape

GEARY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects in connection with sexual assault.

.Just before 3a.m. October 22, deputies responded to K-57 Highway just west of U.S. 77 Highway, according to the Captain of Investigations for the Geary County Sheriff’s Department, Brian Hornaday.

On Wednesday, following an extensive investigation, sheriff’s detectives with assistance from the Fort Riley Criminal Investigations Division located two suspects and the suspect vehicle on Fort Riley.

Further investigation led to the arrest of Wayne Harry Harris, 20, and Corey Lee Horman, 20, both of Fort Riley.

Deputies booked both suspects into the Geary County Detention Center where they were held without bond pending a first court appearance on suspicion of Rape, Kidnapping and Conspiracy to Commit Rape.