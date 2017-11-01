Salina man facing felony theft charge

Authorities say that 36-year-old Jeremy Tryon, of Salina, cashed two checks for more than the intended amounts and is now facing a felony theft charge.

Capt. Paul Forrester said that the first check was given to Tryon on Oct. 27 by an 85-year-old family member. The check was signed and given to Tryon to fill out for $50. Tryon filled out the check for $900 and used part of it to pay off a bank charge- he also took over $600 in cash.

Several days later, the relative gave Tryon another check intended to be filled out for $50. This check was filled out and cashed for $700 on Oct. 30.

Capt. Forrester said that a concerned bank employee notified the victim.

Tryon was arrested yesterday by Salina Police.