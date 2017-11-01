Race down Broadway ends with crash on Ninth, arrest

Capt. Paul Forrester said that Ronald Hanchett was racing 17-year-old Koltin Montey, of Salina, down Broadway at around 9 p.m., Tuesday night. When they went to turn onto South Ninth, Hanchett rear-ended the teen’s 2012 INFINITI G20. Hanchett then drove into the median before rolling his 2002 Chevy Silverado.
Hanchett was arrested and booked into the Saline County Jail for child endangerment, driving under the influence, following too close, speeding and transporting alcohol. Capt. Forrester said the other passengers in the Silverado, a 36-year-old Salina women and two children under the age of five, were transported to Salina Regional for observation.
The children in the Silverado were properly restrained.
Montey was not injured in the accident but Capt. Forrester said he was cited for speed reasonable improvement.
Comments
89 says
don’t these fools read about the fatalities that were caused by racing down the streets in Salina
Charday says
And driving while under the influence?!
yourjustanotherignorantkansan says
ITS funny that your never here when there’s people being shot saying “haven’t these fools read about all the gun violence fatalities”
Johnny on the job says
Speed reasonable improvment?
A pissed off Salina resident says
What a moron and I can’t believe the mother of the children allowed this to happen!!
Primitivepete says
Interesting in a “race” one vehicle “rear-ended” the other…
I always thought racing was “side-by-side”.
Ya jist never know what effect alcohol will have.
LMAO
Somedumbsalinan says
that’s why nascar runs 40 cars wide hahaha how would you win if you were side by side
Stephon says
Driving around with an open container and racing your vehicle, all the while you have kids in the car. Nice parenting
Gason Jage says
Dude needs a short rope and a tall tree.
Lookatthetruth says
Not the 1st time he did this. Also not the first time he was charge with this crime. He is a piece of work.
Jen Liby a dog lover says
AGAIN. …………..AND YET alcohol is legal n the white house is drilling on opioid hmmm.. alcohol has been hurting n killing for many a yrs BACKASSWARDS!#!
Jackson jones says
Salina,Kansas finest right there. Must be proud to be an idiot of the community.
Rdpetty says
He looks like a NASCAR fan might have won if it was a left turn..