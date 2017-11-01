Race down Broadway ends with crash on Ninth, arrest

A 44-year-old Salina man is facing multiple charges, including child endangerment, after rolling his truck while racing a teen down Broadway last night.

Capt. Paul Forrester said that Ronald Hanchett was racing 17-year-old Koltin Montey, of Salina, down Broadway at around 9 p.m., Tuesday night. When they went to turn onto South Ninth, Hanchett rear-ended the teen’s 2012 INFINITI G20. Hanchett then drove into the median before rolling his 2002 Chevy Silverado.

Hanchett was arrested and booked into the Saline County Jail for child endangerment, driving under the influence, following too close, speeding and transporting alcohol. Capt. Forrester said the other passengers in the Silverado, a 36-year-old Salina women and two children under the age of five, were transported to Salina Regional for observation.

The children in the Silverado were properly restrained.

Montey was not injured in the accident but Capt. Forrester said he was cited for speed reasonable improvement.