UPDATE: Multiple fatalities after another terror attack at World Trade Center site

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on a vehicle driving onto a bike path near the World Trade Center site and memorial (all times local):

5a.m.

Investigators are working to determine what led a pickup truck driver to plow down people on a riverfront bike path near the World Trade Center, killing eight.

New York’s mayor called Tuesday’s attack “a particularly cowardly act of terror.”

The driver is in critical condition after police shot him in the abdomen.

Authorities said after crashing the truck, he brandished air guns and yelled what witnesses said was “Allahu Akbar,” which is Arabic for “God is great.”

Officials who weren’t authorized to discuss the investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity identified the attacker as 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov. They say he came to the U.S. legally from Uzbekistan in 2010.

One of the dead is from Belgium and five others were from Argentina.

————–

Witnesses have described a chaotic scene of a white pickup truck hitting bicyclists on a path near the World Trade Center and then slamming into a school bus. They say the driver got out of his vehicle brandishing what appeared to be a gun in each hand.

Manhattan restaurant chef Eugene Duffy was crossing a street when he heard something, turned back and saw the pickup truck on the bike path. He says he saw the bodies of two men on the ground, their bikes mangled.

PLEASE SHARE: If you have any video or images from today’s truck attack in Manhattan, send them here: https://t.co/3KEDMJujR3 pic.twitter.com/SIB0athEeA — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 1, 2017

He says he ran south and saw a yellow half-size school bus that appeared to have been T-boned and firefighters trying to get children out.

A law enforcement official says at least six people were killed and at least nine people were injured when a rented van struck them. The case is being investigated as possible terrorism.

___

4:45 p.m.

The White House says President Donald Trump has been briefed on the vehicle that drove onto a bike path near the World Trade Center and struck several people.

I have just ordered Homeland Security to step up our already Extreme Vetting Program. Being politically correct is fine, but not for this! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2017

In NYC, looks like another attack by a very sick and deranged person. Law enforcement is following this closely. NOT IN THE U.S.A.! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2017

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says the president and New York native has been briefed by White House chief of staff John Kelly and “will be continually updated as more details are known.”

Sanders says, “Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected.”

A law enforcement official says at least six people were killed and at least nine people were injured when a rented van struck them on Tuesday.



The suspect is in custody. This is preliminary, more information to follow. — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 31, 2017



;

The New York Police Department posted on its Twitter feed that one person was in custody. The department says it’s unclear whether anyone was shot.

A man who was riding in an Uber along the West Side Highway near Chambers street says he saw several bleeding people on the ground after a truck struck several people.

A witness said the truck had also collided with a small bus and one other vehicle.