KHP helps catch Kansas suspect after high-speed chase

By JONATHAN ZWEYGARDT

ELLIS COUNTY —A Kansas man was arrested following a lengthy chase with law enforcement Monday in Ellis County.

According to Hays Police Lt. Brandon Wright, 21-year-old Eduardo Chavez-Pacheco was arrested Monday north of Hays after leading law enforcement of a chase that lasted more than 40 minutes.

Chavez-Pacheco, 21, Hays was spotted driving a minivan in the 1500 block of West 27th Street by a Hays Police officer, according to Wright. The officer was aware Chavez-Pacheco had three outstanding warrants in Ellis County and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Chavez-Pacheco reportedly fled the scene and the chase began at 8:41 p.m.

After exiting the trailer park, Chavez-Pacheco led officers on a chase onto the Highway 183 Alternate. He then turned onto 41st street and led officers back south through Hays. The chase continued to the south end of Main Street and then went south on 240th Avenue. According to Wright, the Hays PD lost sight of minivan in the area of 210th and Mount Pleasant Road due to low visibility from dust.

Shortly after the Hays PD lost sight of the minivan, Kansas Highway Patrol troopers in the area spotted Chavez-Pacheco traveling north on Yocemento from Highway 40. KHP continued pursuit of the vehicle on country roads in northern Ellis County.

Wright said stop sticks were successfully deployed neared Hyacinth Avenue and Locust Grove Road and the vehicle stopped at 9:27 p.m.

Chavez-Pacheco led law enforcement a brief foot chase and, moments later, the Highway Patrol placed him under arrest.

He was arrested on suspicion of felony fleeing and eluding, driving with a suspended or expired license, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with law enforcement. Chavez-Pacheco had a warrant out for failure to appear from the Hays PD with Municipal Court and two probation violations from Ellis County. Chavez-Pacheco also has two previous drug convictions from February of 2017.