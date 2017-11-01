KBI: Barton Co. Sheriff is alleged to have mistreated person in custody

BARTON COUNTY – On Wednesday morning Barton County Sheriff Brian J. Bellinder, 55, of Great Bend, Kan. was issued a summons to appear in Barton County District Court following an investigation by Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) agents.

According to the summons, Bellinder is alleged to have mistreated a confined person while serving an arrest warrant on Aug. 10 in Great Bend. Mistreatment of a confined person is a level A person misdemeanor.

At the request of Barton County Attorney Amy Mellor, the Chase County Attorney William Halvorsen will serve as special prosecutor for the case.

The KBI released no additional information.