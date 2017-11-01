Hundreds turnout for Cops & Costumes

Cold weather didn’t stop hundreds of zombies, ghosts and princesses from invading the Salina Police Department yesterday evening for Cops & Costumes.

The event was created by Officer Matt Gawith last year and it has grown considerably over that year. According to the Officer, last Halloween they handed out about 475 candy bags. This year they distributed nearly 700.

For the kids, it was more than just a stop for a bag of candy, stickers and wristbands- trick-or-treaters also had the opportunity to meet officers and take pictures with them and their vehicles.

“It is fantastic for everyone, we get to see the community and they get to see us,” said Salina Police Chief Brad Nelson.

Chief Nelson said that IT, complete with a red balloon, was one of his favorite costumes of the night.