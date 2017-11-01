Comedian Kathleen Madigan to perform at the Stiefel

Comedian Kathleen Madigan is set to perform at the Stiefel Theatre this Friday night. The doors open at 7 p.m. with Vic Henley starting the night off.

According to the theatre, “For 29 years, comedian Kathleen Madigan has been touring 250 nights on the road and squeezing in hour-long filmed specials and performances on every late night show ever made. From 25 appearances on the Tonight Show and multiple appearances on Letterman and Conan to recently riding around with Jerry Seinfeld in his internet series “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” Madigan is still having a blast and selling out theaters across the country.”

Tickets for the show start at $25 and can be purchased at the Stiefel in person or by calling 785-827-1998 or online at stiefeltheatre.org that links to ticketmaster.com.