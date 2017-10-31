Salina man, woman jailed after deputies find drugs, stolen ATV

DICKINSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug and theft charges.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department Drug Enforcement Unit and Deputies executed a search warrant at 402 North Oak Street in Solomon on October 27, according to a media release.

Officers arrested Holly Suzanne Nichols, 51, Solomon, on suspicion of Distribution of Methamphetamine Within 1,000 feet of a School ( felony ) , Acquiring Drug Proceeds ( felony ), No Drug Tax Stamp ( felony ), Possession of Stolen property ( felony ), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia ( Felony ) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (misdemeanor).

They also arrested Kaleb Ray Beaugh, 24, Salina, on suspicion of Possession of Methamphetamine (felony), No Drug Tax Stamp ( felony ), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia ( felony ), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia ( misdemeanor ).

During the search of the residence, law enforcement officers seized more than two ounces of methamphetamine and two ATV four-wheelers that had allegedly been stolen.