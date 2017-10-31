Salina man, woman jailed after deputies find drugs, stolen ATV

DICKINSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug and theft charges.
The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department Drug Enforcement Unit and Deputies executed a search warrant at 402 North Oak Street in Solomon on October 27, according to a media release.
Officers arrested Holly Suzanne Nichols, 51, Solomon, on suspicion of Distribution of Methamphetamine Within 1,000 feet of a School ( felony ) , Acquiring Drug Proceeds ( felony ), No Drug Tax Stamp ( felony ), Possession of Stolen property ( felony ), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia ( Felony ) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (misdemeanor).
They also arrested Kaleb Ray Beaugh, 24, Salina, on suspicion of Possession of Methamphetamine (felony), No Drug Tax Stamp ( felony ), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia ( felony ), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia ( misdemeanor ).
During the search of the residence, law enforcement officers seized more than two ounces of methamphetamine and two ATV four-wheelers that had allegedly been stolen.
Comments
Doug Clemons says
Solomon is full of people like this. Time to clean up their swamp.
jimbo says
starting with you? These people migrated from Salina apparently and the local Solomon people did not put up with their thievery or drug dealing. So there must not be to many people like this over there.