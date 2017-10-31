The Salina Post

UPDATE: 1 suspect in custody; puppy taken in Kan. burglary returned

photos courtesy Wichita Police

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary, have a suspect in custody and are  no longer searching for a missing pet.

Early Monday two suspects broke into a home near Pawnee and Palisade in Wichita, according to police. They suspects took numerous items including a bulldog puppy.  Late Tuesday morning officers reported finding the dog and Gus is back with his family.

