Motorcycle stolen from Salina residence

A motorcycle was reported stolen from the from the 800 block of East Iron yesterday morning and Salina Police are investigating.

Capt. Paul Forrester said that 39-year-old Shawn Wilson, of Salina, was working on his 2007 Suzuki GSXR 600 K7 at around 5 p.m. on Oct. 26. Wilson left the bike outside with the keys in it. He noticed it missing at 7:45 a.m. on Oct. 30.

The Suzuki is said to be black with the gas cap and the tips of the handlebars painted red. The plate number reads 40CZT.

The bike is valued at $3,000.