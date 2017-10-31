The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Motorcycle stolen from Salina residence

by 1 Comment

A motorcycle was reported stolen from the from the 800 block of East Iron yesterday morning and Salina Police are investigating.

Capt. Paul Forrester said that 39-year-old Shawn Wilson, of Salina, was working on his 2007 Suzuki GSXR 600 K7 at around 5 p.m. on Oct. 26. Wilson left the bike outside with the keys in it. He noticed it missing at 7:45 a.m. on Oct. 30.

The Suzuki is said to be black with the gas cap and the tips of the handlebars painted red. The plate number reads 40CZT.

The bike is valued at $3,000.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *