Motorcycle stolen from Salina residence

A motorcycle was reported stolen from the from the 800 block of East Iron yesterday morning and Salina Police are investigating.
Capt. Paul Forrester said that 39-year-old Shawn Wilson, of Salina, was working on his 2007 Suzuki GSXR 600 K7 at around 5 p.m. on Oct. 26. Wilson left the bike outside with the keys in it. He noticed it missing at 7:45 a.m. on Oct. 30.
The Suzuki is said to be black with the gas cap and the tips of the handlebars painted red. The plate number reads 40CZT.
The bike is valued at $3,000.
Comments
slider39 says
Probably a Clown that wanted to borrow it for Halloween. Look for someone dressed as a Clown, lol.