Kan. man who reported dog left for dead in an alley charged with animal cruelty

photo courtesy Wichita Police

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities continue investigating a case of animal cruelty and have made an arrest.

On October 9, a resident called 911 and reported seeing a blue van in the alley in the 1800 block of N. Arkansas in Wichita drop something off and leave, according to officer Charley Davidson.

The resident went to see what was left and found a brown, female Pitbull that was nothing but skin and bones and apparently, left for dead.

The dog was taken to a local vet clinic and is improving, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Police asked the public for assistance in solving the crime. The public provided numerous tips and the investigating revealed the dog’s owner is the original 911 caller.

The suspect is facing misdemeanor animal cruelty charges and a charge of making a false police report, according to Davidson.  The suspect has not yet made a court appearance.  Davidson did not release the suspect’s name.

