Southeast Kansas man threatens brother with knife Sunday morning

A southeast Kansas man is in the Saline County Jail on charges of aggravated assault, criminal threats, and domestic battery in connection with an incident Sunday morning at the Webster Conference Center.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said 29-year-old Patrick T. Smith of Peru, Kansas allegedly approached his 31-year-old brother Gabriel Smith of Sedan, Kansas and threatening him with a knife and began fighting in the cafeteria about 7 a.m. Another man broke up the fight, and Gabriel Smith was taken to Salina Regional Health Center to be checked out after his head hit the floor during the fight.