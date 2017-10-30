Salina Crime Log October 30th

A desktop computer, diamond ring, and several gold and silver necklaces are taken in a burglary between Thursday evening and Friday morning. There was no forced entry to the home of Patrica King in the 900 block of Birch between 5 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday morning, while King was at work. Loss is estimated at $1150.

A theft of a black nylon bag with hand tools and a Dynatel transmitter was taken by Salina Police Friday. A woman working with USIC was marking underground cables in the 200 block of E. Bond between 8:15 a.m. and 9 a.m. Friday morning. When the worker realized the they did not have the bag, she went back to get it where she had left it, and the bag was gone. Loss is estimated at $3,500.