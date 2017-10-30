Police looking for suspect in child abuse and aggravated battery

Salina Police are looking for a 32-year-old man on possible charges of child abuse, domestic aggravated battery, criminal threats, and aggravated assault in connection with two separate incidents. Captain Paul Forrester said the suspect is alleged to have spanked his 11-year-old stepson several times on October 26th. The boys father noticed the bruising on his son’s buttock Sunday evening when he was getting ready for a bath, and called police.

Forrester said the suspect is also wanted for allegedly trying to strangle his 29-year-old wife and hit her several times while she was driving to their home early Sunday morning after they had been out at Big Nose Kate’s. The couple had stopped after leaving the bar to pick up their 6-month-old son from a babysitter . The wife said she thought the suspect was driving impaired and told him she wanted to drive. As she was driving, the man became upset and put his hand around her throat and began to strangle her, and he also hit her several times in the back. The woman had to pull over several times while driving home. The suspect left before officers arrived.