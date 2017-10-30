Man charged with pointing gun at family members

A 22-year-old rural Salina man was arrested Sunday evening on requested charges of domestic battery, aggravated assault, and criminal threats. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said Chance Morris was apparently intoxicated, and had gotten into a argument and pointed a .22 caliber rifle at his mother, and sister.

He also got into a physical altercation with his brother-in-law and step-father before deputies were called to a home in the 2100 block of W. Watkins Road just after 7:30 p.m. Soldan said Morris was taken to the hospital to be treated for scrapes and cuts he received in the physical altercation, before being taken to jail. No one else was hurt.