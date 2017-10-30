Grants now available from YW Legacy Fund at GSCF

The Greater Salina Community Foundation is now accepting applications for grants from the YW Legacy Fund. This year, $20,477 in grant funds is available to support initiatives that align with the mission of the former YWCA of Salina.

Grant requests should address one or more of the following criteria:

*Encourage women’s growth, leadership and power to attain a common vision for peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all people.

*Help children attain their greatest potential.

*Create an environment to assist in the physical and mental health and well-being of women and their families.

*Pursue the elimination of racism wherever it exists.

Grants will be awarded through a competitive online application process. Applications must be submitted online by midnight on December 15, 2017. The grant application and complete guidelines are available at www.gscf.org/about-grants. Grants will be awarded by January 15.

The YW Legacy Fund was established in 2006 by board members of the former YWCA of Salina. Assets from the sale of the YWCA building and previously established endowments were combined to create the fund. Former YWCA supporters have also contributed to the fund.