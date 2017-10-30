Forum set for discussion of changes to open burning regulations in Saline County

For the last 8 months, Saline County has been working with the Rural Fire Districts and Land Owners in an attempt to update and make appropriate changes to the open burning regulations in Saline County. Citizen involvement has been critical in the development of the Draft Resolution.

Tuesday, November 7th, the Draft Resolution and proposed changes will be discussed in an open public meeting with the Saline County Commissioners. The meeting begins at 9am and will be held in room 107 at the City/County Building 300 W. Ash. Citizens are encouraged to attend to ask questions on the proposed changes and provide input.

A copy of the Draft Resolution, Survey that was launched in May of this year, and other supporting documents from this process can be found on the Saline County website under Emergency Management: http://www.saline.org/Departments/Emergency-Management/Fire-and-Burning

Questions can be directed to the Emergency Management office by calling 785-826-6511.