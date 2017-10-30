Court rules against Kansas man for failing to register as offender

TOPEKA — The Kansas Supreme Court has affirmed Willie Scuderi’s convictions of two counts of failing to register as a drug offender, as required by the Kansas Offender Registration Act.

Scuderi wanted the conviction overturned, saying it resulted in punishment for his 2002 conviction of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell since the registration requirement did not exist at the time of original conviction on the underlying drug offense.

He also claimed his sentence was improperly calculated using his criminal history score and that one of his offender registration convictions was based on a complaint that failed to allege he resided in Reno County.

The court rejected each of these claims based on existing case-law, so the sentence was upheld.

He was sentenced to 4 years and 5 months for the violations.

The original drug case goes back to January 3, 2010. He was stopped on a routine traffic matter in the 100 block of North Chemical in Reno County. Officers discovered the drugs and Scuderi was convicted on charges associated with that case.