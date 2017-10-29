The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

USGS: Another earthquake shakes north-central Kansas

by Leave a Comment

Location of Saturday’s quake-USGS image

CLOUD COUNTY — An earthquake shook north-central Kansas on Saturday. The quake just before 6p.m. measured a magnitude 2.5 and was centered approximately 24 miles northwest of Concordia, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A 2.7 quake shook southwest of Mankato in the north central Kansas on Friday October 13.

Saturday’s quake is the first in Kansas since a 2.7 magnitude quake shook Sumner County on October 19.

There are no damage or injuries reported from Saturday evening’s quake.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *