UPDATE: Police identify homicide victim found in rural Riley County

RILEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a homicide and have identified the victim.
Just after 12:30p.m. Saturday, police responded to a report of a body found in rural Southern Riley County, according to a media release.
When officers arrived on scene, they located a deceased middle-aged white female identified as Carrie Alicia Jones, 48, of Junction City.
Initial investigation revealed Jones was the victim of an apparent homicide.
Police did not release a cause of death or additional details early Sunday.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Riley County Police Department at (785) 537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777. Using the Crime Stoppers Service allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00
