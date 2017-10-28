The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Kansas man, woman jailed after police find stolen pickup

by Leave a Comment

Bowley -photo KDOC

RENO COUNTY  — Two people were arrested after a Hutchinson woman reported her pickup was stolen just before 11 p.m. Thursday.

Police were able to recover the truck and arrested 31-year-old Stephen Ratzlaff of McPherson.

Potential charges against him include felony theft, felony interference, possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, illegal transportation of alcohol and driving while suspended.

In addition, 24-year-old Marie Bowley of McPherson was also arrested for felony interference.

Ratzlaff was jailed on a $10,000 bond.  Bowley has two previous drug convictions from McPherson County, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *