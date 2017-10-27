Thursday October 26 High School Football Scores

Ashland 56, Chase 26
Beloit 52, Minneapolis 14
Bennington 34, Logan/Palco 32
Burden Central 60, Oxford 12
Burlingame 68, Herington 0
Burlington 44, Anderson County 12
Caney Valley 49, Fredonia 14
Cedar Vale/Dexter 62, Peabody-Burns 58
Central Plains 54, Goessel 0
Centre 60, Rural Vista 12
Cherryvale 35, Southeast, Mo. 6
Cimarron 40, Southwestern Hts. 24
Conway Springs 53, Chaparral 19
Council Grove 14, Rossville 12
Dighton 56, Greeley County 6
Douglass 32, Bluestem 14
Elkhart 54, Johnson-Stanton County 14
Ellinwood 52, Canton-Galva 26
Frankfort 48, BV Randolph 0
Galena 59, Riverton 7
Garden Plain 18, Cheney 13
Girard 25, Iola 0
Hanover 54, Axtell 8
Hartford 74, Burrton 20
Hesston 45, Marion 24
Hoisington 55, Lyons 0
Holton 21, Santa Fe Trail 6
Hoxie 50, Oberlin-Decatur 0
Humboldt 58, Northeast-Arma 0
Hutchinson Central Christian 74, Caldwell 28
Hutchinson Trinity 18, Haven 6
Ingalls def. Fowler, forfeit
Kiowa County 40, Pratt Skyline 22
Lakeside 74, Stockton 34
Lakin 44, Syracuse 6
Larned 50, Ellsworth 0
Lebo 58, Marais des Cygnes Valley 12
Little River 46, St. John 0
Macksville 84, Fairfield-Cunningham 38
Marmaton Valley 68, Southern Coffey 22
Marysville 26, Riley County 21
Maur Hill – Mount Academy 47, Atchison County 8
Meade 61, Sublette 8
Minneola 56, Deerfield 0
Mission Valley 26, St. Mary’s 13
Moscow 52, Rolla 6
Nemaha Central 56, Hiawatha 0
Neodesha 54, Eureka 28
Ness City 60, Wichita County 14
Nickerson 14, Clearwater 0
Northern Heights 30, Chase County 6
Northern Valley 52, Thunder Ridge 6
Norton 57, Hays-TMP-Marian 15
Norwich 76, South Haven 40
Onaga 60, Valley Falls 6
Osage City 50, West Franklin 6
Osborne 54, Lincoln 0
Otis-Bison 58, Hodgeman County 26
Perry-Lecompton 63, Oskaloosa 0
Phillipsburg 56, Russell 6
Pike Valley 56, Linn 6
Pittsburg Colgan 57, Uniontown 8
Pleasant Ridge 44, Maranatha Academy 6
Pleasanton 54, Crest 0
Pretty Prairie 55, Stafford 20
Rawlins County 56, Hill City 0
Rock Hills 54, St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 8
Sabetha 57, Riverside 0
Satanta 46, South Gray 36
Sedgwick 66, Inman 0
Silver Lake 53, Royal Valley 0
Smith Center 54, Ell-Saline 0
South Barber 52, Bucklin 6
South Central 49, Attica/Argonia 0
Southeast Saline 52, Hillsboro 0
Spearville 46, Kinsley 0
St. Paul 37, Sedan 18
Sterling 26, Halstead 24
Sylvan-Lucas 48, Wilson 0
Tescott 38, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 30
Udall 52, Flinthills 6
Victoria 56, Solomon 8
Wakefield 54, Wetmore 6
Wallace County 48, Triplains-Brewster 8
Wellsville 53, Central Heights 0
Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian, Okla. 66, Chetopa 16
West Elk 60, Madison/Hamilton 14
Wichita Collegiate 42, Wichita Trinity 14
Wichita Independent 41, Belle Plaine 28
Class 6A=
First Round=
SM East 42, Gardner-Edgerton 28
Six-Man=
State Semifinal=
Cheylin 38, Golden Plains 27
Pawnee Heights 53, Weskan 47, OT
