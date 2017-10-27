The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Thursday October 26 High School Football Scores

by Leave a Comment

Thursday’s Scores

Ashland 56, Chase 26

Beloit 52, Minneapolis 14

Bennington 34, Logan/Palco 32

Burden Central 60, Oxford 12

Burlingame 68, Herington 0

Burlington 44, Anderson County 12

Caney Valley 49, Fredonia 14

Cedar Vale/Dexter 62, Peabody-Burns 58

Central Plains 54, Goessel 0

Centre 60, Rural Vista 12

Cherryvale 35, Southeast, Mo. 6

Cimarron 40, Southwestern Hts. 24

Conway Springs 53, Chaparral 19

Council Grove 14, Rossville 12

Dighton 56, Greeley County 6

Douglass 32, Bluestem 14

Elkhart 54, Johnson-Stanton County 14

Ellinwood 52, Canton-Galva 26

Frankfort 48, BV Randolph 0

Galena 59, Riverton 7

Garden Plain 18, Cheney 13

Girard 25, Iola 0

Hanover 54, Axtell 8

Hartford 74, Burrton 20

Hesston 45, Marion 24

Hoisington 55, Lyons 0

Holton 21, Santa Fe Trail 6

Hoxie 50, Oberlin-Decatur 0

Humboldt 58, Northeast-Arma 0

Hutchinson Central Christian 74, Caldwell 28

Hutchinson Trinity 18, Haven 6

Ingalls def. Fowler, forfeit

Kiowa County 40, Pratt Skyline 22

Lakeside 74, Stockton 34

Lakin 44, Syracuse 6

Larned 50, Ellsworth 0

Lebo 58, Marais des Cygnes Valley 12

Little River 46, St. John 0

Macksville 84, Fairfield-Cunningham 38

Marmaton Valley 68, Southern Coffey 22

Marysville 26, Riley County 21

Maur Hill – Mount Academy 47, Atchison County 8

Meade 61, Sublette 8

Minneola 56, Deerfield 0

Mission Valley 26, St. Mary’s 13

Moscow 52, Rolla 6

Nemaha Central 56, Hiawatha 0

Neodesha 54, Eureka 28

Ness City 60, Wichita County 14

Nickerson 14, Clearwater 0

Northern Heights 30, Chase County 6

Northern Valley 52, Thunder Ridge 6

Norton 57, Hays-TMP-Marian 15

Norwich 76, South Haven 40

Onaga 60, Valley Falls 6

Osage City 50, West Franklin 6

Osborne 54, Lincoln 0

Otis-Bison 58, Hodgeman County 26

Perry-Lecompton 63, Oskaloosa 0

Phillipsburg 56, Russell 6

Pike Valley 56, Linn 6

Pittsburg Colgan 57, Uniontown 8

Pleasant Ridge 44, Maranatha Academy 6

Pleasanton 54, Crest 0

Pretty Prairie 55, Stafford 20

Rawlins County 56, Hill City 0

Rock Hills 54, St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 8

Sabetha 57, Riverside 0

Satanta 46, South Gray 36

Sedgwick 66, Inman 0

Silver Lake 53, Royal Valley 0

Smith Center 54, Ell-Saline 0

South Barber 52, Bucklin 6

South Central 49, Attica/Argonia 0

Southeast Saline 52, Hillsboro 0

Spearville 46, Kinsley 0

St. Paul 37, Sedan 18

Sterling 26, Halstead 24

Sylvan-Lucas 48, Wilson 0

Tescott 38, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 30

Udall 52, Flinthills 6

Victoria 56, Solomon 8

Wakefield 54, Wetmore 6

Wallace County 48, Triplains-Brewster 8

Wellsville 53, Central Heights 0

Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian, Okla. 66, Chetopa 16

West Elk 60, Madison/Hamilton 14

Wichita Collegiate 42, Wichita Trinity 14

Wichita Independent 41, Belle Plaine 28

Class 6A=

First Round=

SM East 42, Gardner-Edgerton 28

Six-Man=

State Semifinal=

Cheylin 38, Golden Plains 27

Pawnee Heights 53, Weskan 47, OT

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *