Sub-freezing temperatures expected Friday night

Today Sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tonight Widespread frost, mainly after 3am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 22. Northwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

 

Saturday Widespread frost before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 55. West northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 32. South wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 70. Light west southwest wind becoming southwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

