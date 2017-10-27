Sub-freezing temperatures expected Friday night

Today Sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tonight Widespread frost, mainly after 3am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 22. Northwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Below normal temps today, a freeze expected tonight with warming temps expected for Sat. #kswx pic.twitter.com/S55lVIpwz3 — NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) October 27, 2017

Here is a look at the change in temperature over the past 24 hours as of 5 AM this morning. #kswx pic.twitter.com/IUbal5Qm4R — NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) October 27, 2017

Saturday Widespread frost before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 55. West northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 32. South wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 70. Light west southwest wind becoming southwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning.