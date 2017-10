SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting.

Just after 8:40p.m. Thursday, police responded to the 1500 Block of SW Polk in Topeka reference a shooting, according to Lt. Steve Roth.

Officers found a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his foot.

The victim was not fully cooperative with the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigations Bureau.