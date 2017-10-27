The Salina Post

Police ask for help to identify Kan. attempted bank robbery suspect

Security camera photo courtesy Wichita Police

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an attempted bank robbery and asking for help to identify a suspect.

Just after 12:30 p.m. Thursday, officers were dispatched to a robbery in progress at the Intrust Bank inside Dillon’s in the 5500 block of East Harry in Wichita, according to a media release.

A bank employee told police an unknown suspect approached the Intrust Bank counter, brandished a handgun, and demanded money.

The teller ducked down and the suspect fled on foot. There was no monetary loss and no injuries reported.

Police released security camera images of the suspect. Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to please call Wichita police.

