Marquette woman cited for Sunday hit-and-run

Salina Police say that photos distributed to local media outlets led to a Crimestoppers tip referencing a hit-and-run accident that occurred in the Target Parking lot Sunday afternoon.
Capt. Paul Forrester said that a female suspect pulled into the parking lot, located at 2939 Market Place, shortly after 1:40 p.m. on Oct. 22. The suspect struck the front of a parked 2011 Ford Escape that belonged to a Tecumseh woman. The Escaped was pushed back several feet and had front-end damage.
A male suspect then arrived on the scene in a different vehicle and moved the female suspect’s 2016 Toyota Camry to the other end of the parking lot. They then entered the store together.
The accident was not reported by the suspects.
Authorities say that the surveillance video was of good enough quality that they decided to distribute it to local media outlets. They received a tip several days later.
The female suspect, 63-year-old Pamela Morel, of Marquette, was cited for infinitive driving and duty upon striking unattended vehicle. The male suspect, 38-year-old Neal Morel, of Moundridge, was also given a notice to appear for interference with law enforcement.
Comments
Current Salinian says
Let’s ask this women if she was going out the exit doors or going out the entrance doors, let’s settle this once and for all!!!!
just a thought says
So why wont the law get involved in other similar cases. I was told it is on private prop. and we wont write a ticket. I wonder why this was handled differently?
Current Salinian says
I assume it is because the person/persons who caused the accident tried to cover it up and did not try and locate the owner of the hit vehicle. Since both parties are from out of town I would not think it is any kind of favoritism.
Kansas Man says
I had my truck hit on Christmas Eve in Wal-Mart parking lot about 6years ago. Had a nice big red swash of paint left from the other vehicle left on my nice white truck. Cop came never got out his police car. Told me nothing he could do because the other person left before I got out there and left no message and never called it in. Was also told because it was private property wasn’t a police issue. So how is this different. Did I mention he never even for out of his car?