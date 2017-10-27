Marquette woman cited for Sunday hit-and-run

Salina Police say that photos distributed to local media outlets led to a Crimestoppers tip referencing a hit-and-run accident that occurred in the Target Parking lot Sunday afternoon.

Capt. Paul Forrester said that a female suspect pulled into the parking lot, located at 2939 Market Place, shortly after 1:40 p.m. on Oct. 22. The suspect struck the front of a parked 2011 Ford Escape that belonged to a Tecumseh woman. The Escaped was pushed back several feet and had front-end damage.

A male suspect then arrived on the scene in a different vehicle and moved the female suspect’s 2016 Toyota Camry to the other end of the parking lot. They then entered the store together.

The accident was not reported by the suspects.

Authorities say that the surveillance video was of good enough quality that they decided to distribute it to local media outlets. They received a tip several days later.

The female suspect, 63-year-old Pamela Morel, of Marquette, was cited for infinitive driving and duty upon striking unattended vehicle. The male suspect, 38-year-old Neal Morel, of Moundridge, was also given a notice to appear for interference with law enforcement.