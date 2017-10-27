Kan. police chief placed on leave after domestic battery arrest

GEARY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating one of a Kansas police chief on two criminal charges.

On October 22, the Geary County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Grandview Plaza for a report of a disturbance, according to a media release.

During the investigation deputies arrested Grandview Plaza Police Chief Shawn Peirano on suspicion of Domestic Battery and Criminal Restraint, according to Brian Hornaday the Captain of Investigations for the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s office reported no additional details.

Grandview Plaza Mayor Rick Geike confirmed that Peirano has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the case.