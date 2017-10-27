Crimestoppers – Electronics stolen from vehicle

Authorities are investigating the theft of several electronic devices from a vehicle and are asking the public for help.

Sometime between 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 17 and 9:50 a.m. on Oct. 18, officers were sent to the 2300 block of Georgetown in reference to a vehicle burglary. According to Police, “unknown suspect(s) entered a black 1997 Toyota Tacoma that was parked in the driveway of the residence. Taken from the vehicle were a custom Alienware laptop with black case, a Microsoft Surface Book with 512GB hard drive, and a pair of white Oakley EVO Photochromic sunglasses in a white Oakley bag.”

Total loss was valued at over $11,000.

The victim contacted police again on Oct. 20 after recovering the Surface Book, which had been placed in the bed of his truck that was parked on the 2100 block of Tulane.

If you have any information concerning who committed this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.