Bethany College Commemorates 500 Years of Reformation

Bethany College is commemorating the 500th anniversary of Martin Luther nailing his 95 Theses to the door of the Church at Wittenberg, with a year-long schedule of events.

“We are celebrating Luther’s understanding of God’s grace,” says Campus Pastor Amy Truhe. “We cannot earn it. We cannot buy it. God’s love for us is freely given. This concept has changed the world. As a Lutheran community, we freely give of our time and our abilities, which has been given to us by God, so that others might come to know God’s love through us. We’re hoping this day of service honors the gifts we’ve been given as we share them in the community.”

Currently underway is Reformation and Counter Reformation Course taught by Dr. Tyler Atkinson. President Will Jones will be speaking Oct. 31, at the Celebration of Lutheranism Convocation: Day of Service at 11:00am in the Chapel. A film titled Luther will be shown Nov. 7, in Burnett Hall at 7:00 p.m. The Music Department will present Jultide, Dec. 3 in Presser Hall at 4:00 p.m.

“Bethany College is made more special in all of higher education because of our relationship with the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America,” says President Will Jones. “We care what students learn—head knowledge, and what they become—heart knowledge. This special year provides us with a great platform for this transformational work.”

For 2018 activities, beginning Feb. 23-24, Dr. Adam Pryor will present a KICA Symposium, “Urbild: Tools and Patterns of Reformation on Feb. 23-24; Melody Steed and Tyler Breneman will give an organ concert, “Luther’s Legacy: Organ Music Past & Present” in Presser Hall, Apr. 15. The Bethany Choir and Bethany Handbell Choir will travel on their Reformation Tour of Sweden and Germany, May 24-June 4. To finish the year-long celebration, President Will Jones will be presenting at the Central States Synod Gathering, June 7-9, at Bethany College.