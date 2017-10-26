Salina man arrested for battery, criminal threat

Salina Police arrested 44-year-old Eric Reinbold, of Salina, yesterday afternoon following two separate domestic disturbances that occurred this week.

A female acquaintance of Reinbold told police that she was smoking on her front porch on the 800 block of Cedar at around 4 a.m. Monday when she heard Reinbold yelling from the backyard. When she tried to go inside, Reinbold stuck his foot in the door before she could shut it.

The woman said she started walking into the living room when Reinbold allegedly threw a flashlight at her, striking her in the back of the head. Authorities say the flashlight left a laceration on the back of the victim’s head.

A 17-year-old female then attempted to get Reinbold to leave the residence. Police say that is when he threatened to get a gun and “take care of you.”

Reinbold left before police arrived, running into a metal swing in the backyard with his vehicle.

Capt. Paul Forrester said that officers were sent to the same residence sometime before 4 p.m. Wednesday after the woman, accompanied by a male acquaintance, returned to gather some belongs and found Reinbold asleep in a bedroom.

A verbal dispute erupted and Reinbold allegedly threatened to put a bullet in the head of the 40-year-old man from Solomon. He again fled before police arrived, this time on foot.

Capt. Forrester said that officers caught up to Reinbold on the 800 block of Spruce. He was arrested and booked into the Saline County Jail for domestic aggravated battery, two counts of criminal threat, battery, damage to property, driving while suspended and motor vehicle registration.