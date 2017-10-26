Salina Business Hall of Fame to host ceremony

The Salina Area Chamber of Commerce will host an induction ceremony for three prominent Salina business persons selected to be inducted into the 2017 class of the Salina Business Hall of Fame. The ceremony will go from noon-1-30 p.m., on Oct. 30.

Those to be inducted include: Arthur M. Claflin, Businessman, Banker, Philanthropist (Pioneer Category, 1858-1925); Dan Bolen, Businessman and Real Estate Developer (Historic Category, 1926-1975); and Tim Rogers, Executive Director, Salina Airport Authority (Contemporary Category 1976-present).

According to the Chamber, the Salina Business Hall of Fame was established in 2005 to “recognize and honor Salina business leaders, both past and present, who have made extraordinary contributions to Salina, earned the respect of the local community and called attention to the Free Enterprise system and its value to our country and citizens in shaping Salina’s way of life.”

Past inductees include: (Pioneer) Henry David Lee, Alexander Campbell, Oscar Seitz and Winfield Watson, Benjamin Aaron Litowich; William R. Geis, William A. Phillips, Thomas Watson Roach, Charles R. Underwood, Frank Hageman and Heerman H. Sudendorf (Historic) Ward A. Marshall, William Henry Graves, John J. Vanier, M.J. Kennedy, Milton Morrison, Charles W. Shaver, C. William “Bill” Exline, Murray Wilson, Ralph E. Reitz, S. Dean Evans, Sr., Whitley Austin, Ben Sellers, George L. Frisbie, Verla Nesbitt Joscelyn, Baalis Kyger Smoot and Robert J. Laubengayer (Contemporary) Alfred P.G. Schwan, Charlie Walker, Roy Applequist, Lee Young, Paul E. Junk, Jack Vanier, James R. Allen, Richard E. Brown, Karl Stutterheim, Mike Berkley, Charles E. Stevens, Jr., Thomas Pestinger, and Sidney A. Reitz.