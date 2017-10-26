Police: Kansas teen uncooperative after shot, during ‘internet sale’

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting during a robbery.

Just after 1a.m. Thursday, a 16-year-old-male shooting victim entered the emergency room of a Topeka hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound, according to Police Lt. Steve Roth.

The medical staff contacted law enforcement after the victim arrived by private vehicle. Although the victim was uncooperative, he did state that he had engaged in an internet sales action.

During the interaction in the 3200 Block of SE 6th in Topeka, he was shot in the hand by a white male with long brown/blonde hair who fled the scene in a van.

The victim did not wish to cooperate further.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigations Bureau.