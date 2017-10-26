The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Police investigate shooting death of KC lawyer in his front yard

by Leave a Comment

PIckert-courtesy photo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Kansas City police are investigating the death of a lawyer who was shot in his front yard moments after he walked his children to school.

Neighbors and Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker identified the man as 39-year-old Thomas Pickert, a personal injury lawyer.

Pickert was killed Wednesday in the upscale Brookside area of Kansas City. Police said Pickert’s wife heard a gunshot and then found her husband fatally injured outside.

Investigators interviewed a man who owns a white van seen in the neighborhood at the time of the shooting. Media reports indicate that Pickert recently won a $5.75 million judgment against that man. But police spokeswoman Kari Thompson said Thursday the man is not a suspect in Pickert’s death.

Thompson provided no other details about the investigation.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *