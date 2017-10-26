PKM Steel Service Game of the Week: Smith Center hands Ell-Saline first loss

It only took Smith Center four offensive plays to put up 35 points in their 54-0 win over Ell-Saline. The Redmen gave the Cardinals their first loss of the season, winning the PKM Steel Service.

The Cardinals won the opening toss but Smith Center won the opening drive. On the second play, Smith Center intercepted the ball and ran it back for a touchdown. The Cardinals’ next drive would not prove any more fruitful as the Redmen would snag a fumble and run it in for another touchdown to take a quick two possession lead.

Ell-Saline picked up two new sets of downs their next march down the field but were stonewalled near midfield. Colton Hutchinson would return the punt for the Redmen, running it 99-yards, spanning the entire width of the field for a another Smith Center touchdown.

Smith Center scored two more touchdowns in the first quarter- a 25-yard touchdown run by Jesse Staples and a 17-yard rushing touchdown by Trace Haven.

Staples had the only two touchdowns of the second quarter; scoring off of a 52-yard run with 11 minutes left in the half and again on an 11-yard rushing touchdown with just two minutes left.

The second half would go to a running clock. Hutchinson would have the only score of the second half, closing the game with 46-yard completion to Brett Meyer.

Smith Center won the game 54-0, giving the Cardinals their first loss of the season.