KDOC: 2 Kan. corrections officers injured after altercation with inmate

Hutchinson Correctional Facility Central Unit 2

RENO COUNTY — Two corrections officers were treated for minor injuries after an altercation with an inmate just after 8:30p.m. Wednesday at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility.

Just one inmate was involved, according to Kansas Department of Corrections spokesperson Samir Arif.

The corrections officers were transported to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center and released a short time later.  They are back at work on Thursday, according to Arif.

The Kansas Department of Corrections did not release details on additional charges or the name of the inmate involved.

