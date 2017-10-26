The Salina Post

Kansas to auction off 40 surplus bison from McPherson Co. Refuge

Maxwell Wildlife Refuge photo

CANTON, Kan. (AP) — The state of Kansas will auction off 40 surplus bison at Maxwell Wildlife Refuge in mid-November.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism says the auction will be held Nov. 15 at the 2,500-acre (1000-hectare) refuge about 6 miles (10 kilometers) north of Canton.

The department says the bison will be more than a year old and tested for brucellosis and tuberculosis.

The auction will involve 10 2-year-old bulls, four cows, eight yearling heifers, eight yearling bulls, five heifer calves and five bull calves.

